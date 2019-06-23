Major intersection flooded near Uptown after water main breaks

Flooding on Freedom Drive (Source: wbtv)
By WBTV Web Staff | June 23, 2019 at 5:12 PM EDT - Updated June 23 at 5:12 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freedom Drive near the intersection with W. Morehead Street was closed off on Sunday afternoon after a water main broke beneath the street.

BREAKING: Water line broke at Freedom and Morehead. Freedom drive is collapsing. Ben Williamson WBTV reports.

The intersection began to collapse as the water rushed onto the roadway, causing flooding to occur going west on Freedom and approaching onto nearby parking lots and patios at local businesses.

Charlotte Water arrived on the scene shortly after reports about the collapse came in and were able to slow the flow of water while attempting to clear the area.

No further information has been released at this time as crews continue to work on fixing the broken main and addressing the flooding.

