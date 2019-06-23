Major intersection flooded near Uptown after water main breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freedom Drive near the intersection with W. Morehead Street was closed off on Sunday afternoon after a water main broke beneath the street.
The intersection began to collapse as the water rushed onto the roadway, causing flooding to occur going west on Freedom and approaching onto nearby parking lots and patios at local businesses.
Charlotte Water arrived on the scene shortly after reports about the collapse came in and were able to slow the flow of water while attempting to clear the area.
No further information has been released at this time as crews continue to work on fixing the broken main and addressing the flooding.
