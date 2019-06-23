Larceny suspect apprehended in Concord after vehicle pursuit, fleeing on foot

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Police Department has charged a man with charges involving theft and larceny following a month-long investigation into a stolen truck.
The initial investigation began on May 29 after police were alerted about a stolen truck and trailer on Highway 49. After locating the vehicle, officers attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled and abandoned the vehicle. Police later found the truck and items inside that led them to develop a suspect.
On June 22, deputies with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office became involved in a vehicle pursuit on Bruton Smith Boulevard, upon which the suspect fled from the vehicle near I-85 on foot but was apprehended shortly after.
Lonnie Lemons initially provided police with a fake name before they were able to determine his identity. He has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretence, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony larceny. Lemons is also facing six charges from multiple counties around Raleigh and could also be facing more from jurisdictions across the state.
Lemons is currently being held at the Cabarrus County jail and no further information has been released at this time.
