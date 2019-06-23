Knights Sweep Doubleheader Over Bats

Making his first Triple-A start, Charlotte lefty Kyle Kubat (W, 1-0) was sharp. Over 5.0 innings, he gave up three earned runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. After he exited, the Bats trimmed the Charlotte lead to 7-6 in the eighth, but they would get no closer. In the ninth, Thyago Vieira (S, 5) shut the door with a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the save, his team-leading fifth of the season.