First full week of summer will certainly feel like it!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been a nice quiet Sunday – compared to our stormy Saturday. The evening will be dry for most of us and temperatures will fall into the 70s by midnight.
Monday will be the hottest day of the week ahead. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. They should be fairly widely scattered but any that do form could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The mountains and foothills will be the most likely targets.
Tuesday will hold the lowest rain chance of the week, with highs in the low 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be close to 90° with only a 20% chance for thunderstorms.
Rain chances go up a little as we get closer to the weekend. Highs will continue to hover around 90°.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.