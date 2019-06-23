Endangered wolf pups need names, and NC museum is asking for your help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Bailey Aldridge//The Charlotte Observer) - Red wolf pups at a North Carolina museum need names, and the public can help pick them.
The six pups were born in April at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham and are among only about 260 red wolves left in the world, according to the museum.
Usually red wolves aren’t given names because they don’t stay at the museum forever, but naming animals makes people care more about them and about conservation efforts, the museum said.
So the museum is asking the public to vote on a set of names for the pups.
Possible names for the pups include Hatteras, Carolina, Pilot and Lavender, among others.
Voting is open until noon on Friday, and the names will be announced next week, the museum said.