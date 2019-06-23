Dead body found along Independence Boulevard in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Matthews Police Department were alerted about a reportedly dead body along I-74 near the Matthews Township Parkway on Sunday morning.
Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that the body along the roadside was that of a deceased male. Police currently do not believe that the death was related to a car crash or any form of foul play.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
