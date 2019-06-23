Pregnant teenager shot, baby delivered at hospital following north Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening involving a teenage female victim who was shot while standing in a parking lot.
The shooting occurred off of Beatties Ford Road in front of the Busy Arcade. The victim was treated by Medics after they were called to the scene and has been transported to the hospital where her child was delivered.
Police have stated that they are unsure if the victim was targeted in the shooting or if she was not intended to be wounded. Her status and that of the baby’s has not been updated at this time.
This remains an active investigation as police wait to review surveillance footage from the business and speak to more witnesses in the area.
