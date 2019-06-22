Authorities searching for gator after man’s body found with bite marks on Kiawah Island

This afternoon the Town of Kiawah Island was informed that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a missing person report of a male resident of the community. Unfortunately, the search ended with the recovery of a body from a pond near the missing individual’s home. At this time the circumstances surrounding this fatality are being investigated by the Sheriff’s office and the cause of death is unknown. The Town is in contact with the Sheriff’s office and will provide additional information as it becomes available. The Town will not release the name of the individual, pending confirmation from the County Coroner. I am deeply saddened by this tragedy. Kiawah Island is a small community of well-acquainted friends and neighbors and this loss will be felt by the entire community. On behalf of myself and the Town, we extend our condolences to the family.