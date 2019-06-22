Authorities searching for gator after man’s body found with bite marks on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say authorities are searching for an alligator after a man’s body was found with bite marks on Kiawah Island on Saturday.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say the incident began when they received a call from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office around 4 p.m.
DNR agents were told that someone had reported seeing an alligator on top of a man at a pond off Kiawah Island Club Drive.
According to authorities, an elderly man’s body was then recovered from the scene.
Wildlife biologists and law enforcement officers are on the scene trying to find the gator which has not been seen since the body was recovered, according to DNR officials.
DNR officials said the man had some “bad bite wounds,” and investigators are trying to figure out if the man was killed by an alligator or if if he died from some other cause before coming into contact with a gator.
DNR is assisting the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office with the case.
Mayor Craig Weaver released the following statement:
This afternoon the Town of Kiawah Island was informed that the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a missing person report of a male resident of the community. Unfortunately, the search ended with the recovery of a body from a pond near the missing individual’s home. At this time the circumstances surrounding this fatality are being investigated by the Sheriff’s office and the cause of death is unknown. The Town is in contact with the Sheriff’s office and will provide additional information as it becomes available. The Town will not release the name of the individual, pending confirmation from the County Coroner. I am deeply saddened by this tragedy. Kiawah Island is a small community of well-acquainted friends and neighbors and this loss will be felt by the entire community. On behalf of myself and the Town, we extend our condolences to the family.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.