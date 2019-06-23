Authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of postal carrier; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a U.S. Postal Service carrier on Saturday, June 22.
The mail carrier has been identified as 52-year-old Antonio Williams, of Shreveport.
His family says he was the father of eight and grandfather of 13 who loved his job.
Officers arrived on the scene at Lakeville Townhomes in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive on Saturday to find Williams with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.
Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 12:09 p.m., the Caddo coroner’s office reports.
Investigators have arrested 32-year-old Michael Gerred Gentry, of the 1100 block of Dudley Drive in Shreveport, on one count of second-degree murder.
According to police, Gentry shot Williams as Williams was delivering mail to a residence just after 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
Currently, investigators do not believe any dispute occurred between the two men prior to the shooting.
Gentry was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 9:22 p.m. the same day, booking records show.
He remains in custody in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 7:03 p.m. Sunday.
Gentry also is charged with one count each of battery of a police officer, resisting an officer and theft.
His bond has been set at $250,000 on the murder charge and $5,000 each on the charges of battery of a police officer and resisting an officer, booking records show.
No bond has been set on the theft charge.
