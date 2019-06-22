2 women injured in shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say two women were injured after someone dropped a gun and it went off in north Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Rachel Street around 8 p.m.
Police say their investigation indicates that a group of people were sitting on the back porch of a home when one of them dropped a gun.
The gun went off and two women were injured.
Police say the women were either either grazed by the bullet or hit by shrapnel or debris.
Both have women have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital by MEDIC.
CMPD says the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.
At this point, police say the person’s identity is unknown.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
