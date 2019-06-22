Teenager killed after overnight shooting in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Albemarle Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning which resulted in a person dying from a gunshot wound.
Joseph Marcell Desouza, 17, was found shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at a residence on Inger Street. Medics who arrived on the scene attempted to revive him after discovering that he had been shot in the abdomen but were unsuccessful.
An ensuing investigation into the shooting determined that an either grey or gold/silver Honda Accord had been identified as a potential suspect vehicle that was seen around the residence at the time of the crime.
No further information has been released at this time but anyone with information about this vehicle or the incident are asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500.
