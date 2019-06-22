Storms remain possible into the evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Showers and thunderstorms continue to be possible through the evening hours. Any storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Temperatures will likely remain in the 70s through the evening but it is muggy out there!
Sunday will be another warm one. Highs will be in the mid 80s and there is a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Unlike today, tomorrow’s storms will be more widely scattered. Still, keep your WBTV weather app handy if you are going to be out and about.
Monday will be the warmest day of the next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and there is a 30% chance for afternoon t-storms. After that, the rest of the week will feature highs close to 90°. It will be warm and muggy (as summer should) with a 20% chance for garden variety thunderstorms each afternoon.
Have a good evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.