SPD: Mail carrier fatally shot; suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A postal carrier is dead after being gunned down while delivering mail at Lakeville Townhomes on Saturday, June 22 around 11 a.m.
According to authorities, the male mail carrier was shot multiple times in the upper body and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Witness accounts at the scene say the suspect is a white male in his 20′s, who was shirtless during the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA for updates.
