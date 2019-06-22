Police investigating deadly shooting in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening near the Mac Anderson Park in west Statesville.
Police responded to a report about a person being shot at around 5:00 p.m. and found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence on Deaton Street. The individual was identified as Marcus Moore, 24, and he was taken from the scene to the hospital where he would later be pronounced deceased.
A second victim involved in the shooting also arrived at the hospital later to seek treatment as well. Their status has not been revealed at this time.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3535.
