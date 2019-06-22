Little league football fundraiser raffling off 9mm Handgun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A little league football fundraiser raffle has some parents in Lorain County upset.
When you see the tickets, it’s not hard to notice a Glock 48 9MM handgun listed as one of the prizes.
“It’s outrageous, especially in little league. We’re supposed to protect our kids. Why would we endorse that?” asked one Sheffield Lake mother wishing not to be named.
Parents like Victoria and her father Victor couldn’t believe what they were seeing when we showed them raffle tickets to raise money for the Brookside Jr. Cardinals - a little league football team for third through six graders in Sheffield Lake.
“I don’t even know who came up with that but they need to cancel that or do whatever,” added Victoria.
19 News caught up with Program Director, Jorge Rodriguez. He says this was only an effort to help the league raise money, and keep the players from getting hurt.
“Sheffield Lake is a small community. We don’t have money. The only way to find money is with these fundraisers. We need helmets. We need shoulder pads. We need safety equipment for our kids to make it safe,” said Rodriguez.
His group also isn’t raffling off the gun themselves. What they’re giving away is a gift card to to Gun Hub, a popular range in the area. Rodriguez says ultimately for the adult winner to decide if they want a fire arm or not.
“If you don’t want a gun we also have $10 tickets to win $1,000,” concluded Rodriguez.
The ticket clearly states if the winner selects the 9mm, a background check must be done first.
And it’s also worth noting, this raffle is perfectly legal.
