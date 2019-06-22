Escobar’s walk-off grand slam wins It for Knights on Friday

Down by a score of 6-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Knights went to work. DH Matt Skole led the inning off with a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Jacob Scavuzzo. With the tying run on first base, left fielder Paulo Orlando followed with a single to put the go-ahead run on first with no outs. First baseman Daniel Palka, who stepped to the plate with four RBIs on the night, roped a single to deep left field to load the bases for the Knights. Enter Alcides Escobar.