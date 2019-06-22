2020 Democrats say it’s time to end the Hyde Amendment at Planned Parenthood forum

All of the participating candidates were given the same amount of time to answer questions from the panel and audience members — all surrounding their visions to expand access to reproductive health care. This all happened in a room full of about 800 Planned Parenthood Action Fund members, a group which considers its support critical to anyone aiming for the White House. They said abortion access will be a key issue for the 2020 election. Event organizers worked to emphasize that point to the candidates through the personal stories shared by audience members during Saturday’s forum.