CMPD searching for suspect after sexual assault in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to find a man responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in the University area early Saturday morning.
The assault occurred on Rebecca Bailey Drive after the victim was approached in the parking lot of an apartment complex by the suspect. The suspect forced his way into the car and demanded that the woman drive to multiple locations before the sexual assault occurred.
While driving along North Tryon Street at the intersection of University City Boulevard, the victim was able to escape the car. The suspect remained in the vehicle and drove away.
Police immediately initiated a traffic stop after being alerted of the crime and locating the vehicle but the suspect refused to stop. After a short pursuit, the suspect fled from the vehicle at Pondridge Court where he was able to escape officers on-foot.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released at this time. Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call 911 immediately. A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.