Another large cluster of t-storms likely this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We're starting out this morning with areas of rain, left over from a dying complex of thunderstorms that moved in right on schedule overnight after traveling hundreds of miles through the Midwest.
We were fortunate that this storm system came through at a time of day that was not favorable for severe weather, however, that may not be the case with the afternoon round of storms.
It looks like another similar line of storms will approach late afternoon, with a window of 2pm-6pm looking favorable for a round of severe storms containing damaging wind gusts.
Scattered storms are likely into Sunday with temps both weekend days holding in the mid 80s. Monday will be a hotter yet drier day with temps returning to the 90s.
Enjoy your weekend,
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
