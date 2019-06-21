81-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 81-year-old woman was hit and killed by a vehicle in Matthews Friday morning.
According to the Matthews Police Department, the incident happened on North Trade Street around 9 a.m.
Officers responded to the scene in reference to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Upon arrival, officers observed an unresponsive woman, identified as 81-year-old Fanny Dolores Bunn.
Bunn was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
This is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
“We encourage all drivers to please be extra cautious and aware of pedestrians as we are experiencing more pedestrian traffic in our growing community, especially in the downtown area,” a press release from the Matthews Police Department read.
