WPD: Two teens arrested after allegedly vandalizing Walmart, assaulting employees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two teens are accused of smashing glass doors and causing other damage at a Wilmington Walmart before assaulting two employees early Thursday morning.
According to a series of tweets from the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the Walmart on Sigmon Road shortly after 1 a.m. for a report of the “store being trashed.”
Police say that the “glass doors of the garden center were smashed, multiple gas grills were damaged and items were tossed off of shelves from the electronics section to the garden section.”
The two suspects also allegedly physically assaulted two employees - a security team member and loss prevention officer.
Nathan Lewis and Gary Sikes, both 17, have been charged with:
- damage to real property
- damage to personal property
- two counts of simple assault
- disorderly conduct
- trespassing
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.