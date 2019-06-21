“We were very lucky.” Large tree falls on Charlotte dermatology office during appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Most days are routine for esthetician Linda McNamara at University Dermatology - but not Thursday.
“It was a pretty scary moment for all of us,” she says.
She was working with a client during the rainstorm, when suddenly, a loud boom, and the power flickering.
Then, it happened again.
“Another loud boom, power went off again,” she says. “We started hearing water drop.”
In that moment, she and her client had no way of knowing what it was.
“I assumed that a transformer got hit,” she says. “And it was a storm.”
A look out the window, and a discovery – a nearly 65-foot tree had fallen in between their room, and the one next to them.
“If the tree, as they say, would have fell in this room, or in that room, it would have came completely through,” she says.
She says firefighters told her the tree landed just right on the framework, that it rested there, instead of coming into either room, and onto the employees or their clients.
“Somebody could have been killed,” McNamara says. “Because it does, it happens all the time.”
“It was jaw dropping to be honest with you,” her client Lisa Sanders says.
Sanders was initially stunned by the sight.
“It made me thank God and say my prayers, and everything,” she says. “So yeah, we were very lucky.”
It is a lot of thankfulness now, for all involved, within those walls.
“Gosh, it was an eye opener for me, just in general,” McNamara says. “You never know how quick things can go.”
