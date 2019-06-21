Vigil held for man killed in uptown shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people crowded onto the main basketball court at Camp Greene Park Thursday night for a vigil.
The group was mourning the loss of Calvin Haines, one of the city’s most recent homicide victims. The event was hosted by the Mothers of Murdered Offspring organization. Haines’ mother, Kou Weasah, was overcome with emotion when speaking to reporters about her son.
"He wasn't perfect but he had a good heart. He touched so much life," said Weasah through tears. 'He was a good boy. He taught me how to love."
Police say Haines was shot and killed at a graduation party in uptown Charlotte last week. He was just 24 years old. Four people, including Haines, were hit by gunfire during the shooting. Haines was the only one to die.
"All he wanted to do was to protect his brother that night," explained Weasah. "That night - that's all he ever do is help me protect his brother."
Haines' death is one of 57 homicides investigated by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department this year. Detectives are seeing an uptick in killing in 2019. There were 58 total homicides in 2018.
Community members addressed these troubling statistics Thursday night.
"Where do we stop? How do we stop? How do we bridge that gap to finding the solution to not continuously have these?" questioned Genicia Hairston, a member of the Mothers of Murdered Offspring.
Speakers at the vigil talked about preaching nonviolence in Charlotte neighborhoods, but also reassured Weasah that she had the community's support during this difficult time.
Organizers encourage members of the public to step up and attend vigils to help spread a positive message.
"Come to these vigils. Speak to these youth. Speak to the young people to try to see what it is that- what is the disconnect. Let's communicate," said Hairston.
No one has been charged for Haines’ killing. If you know anything about the incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
