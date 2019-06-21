Viewers send in photos of lightning, double rainbow after powerful storms

These photos of Thursday's double rainbow were taken in Sangaree. (Source: R.J. White)
By Patrick Phillips | June 20, 2019 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated June 20 at 11:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 viewers captured images of a double rainbow after strong storms moved through the area Thursday night.

The storms created a powerful light show of lightning over a wide swath of the state. Viewer Natalie Loe was able to record a lightning strike in slow motion.

Viewers sent in pictures, some of which showed a double rainbow, while others captured lightning around the rainbow, from Goose Creek to Moncks Corner to Edisto Island. We’ve included their images in a slideshow below.

This photo was taken in Moncks Corner. (Source: Peggy Gallagher)

One viewer, Peggy Gallagher, said she snapped a picture of the rainbow from her deck in Moncks Corner.

“The skies looked crazy yellowish and then out came the double rainbow,” she said.

Much of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch and several Lowcountry counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:30 p.m.

The storms were blamed for downing trees and leaving more than 10,000 electric customers without power.

In Columbia, authorities say a man was killed when a tree fell on him while he sat in his yard.

