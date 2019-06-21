Sheriff hosts graduation for Mecklenburg County Detention Center students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sheriff Garry McFadden, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community will be on-hand at the County’s Detention Center on June 24 to celebrate the graduation of three students who are enrolled in the Charlotte Mecklenburg Home School program at the Center.
The ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m. and will be open to members of the public who want to recognize the efforts of these students as they receive their diplomas.
The County has partnered with CMS to provide instruction to the students in this setting since 1996 and is credited for helping to decrease dropout rates and reduce recidivism in the community as well.
