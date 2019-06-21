Rock Hill Police Department celebrates 70 years of Worthy Boys and Girls Camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Police Department is celebrating 70 years of its annual Worthy Boys and Girls Camp.
The camp is a week-long overnight summer camp for boys and girls ages 9 to 12. Rock Hill Police officers take turns serving as camp counselors for the 5 weeks it is held.
The camp was founded in 1949 as a stipulation to land that was given to the department for just one dollar.
“It started out in 1949, they had the idea of getting the land donated from a family who said that you know you could have a firing range and a practice range for the police department, but only if you have a summer camp for kids,” Camp Director and Police Officer Chris Nelson said.
The campgrounds are located next to the Rock Hill Police Department’s training facilities.
Frank Black is a Rock Hill native and attended camp when he was 12 and 13-years-old.
“I was provided an opportunity to go to camp at absolutely no cost to my mother, who didn’t have any money,” Black said. “I haven’t forgotten it; I’ll never forget it. I think about it basically every day.”
Black says the camp helped shape his future. He’s been a stockbroker for 48 years and founded Southeast Investments in Charlotte, N.C.
He says it impresses him that the same grounds, cabins and concept are in use today.
“This organization’s been in existence for 70 years now. And you think of all the Police chiefs, all of the officers that have gone through this, all of the kids--- thousands of kids who had an opportunity to go to camp for absolutely no cost,” Black said.
Many of the police officers who are counselors now, went through the program as campers, including current Police Chief Chris Watts.
Officer Tanner Hyman says attending camp is what inspired him to become a police officer.
“I wasn’t the best kid behavioral wise, so they had their work cut out for them. But they were patient with me,” Hyman said. “Some of these kids come from bad parts of town. Sometimes they aren’t told the best things about police officers. But when they come here, they see us having fun and they see us in a different light.”
Campers take part in a variety of activities including swimming, kayaking, bike safety, the Department of Natural Resources Archery Program, and the NRA’s Eddie Eagle program teaching gun-safety.
Camper Karl Burg says he had fun listening to officers tell them about the legend of Old Man Henry.
“I think it’s one of the officers dressing up, but they say it’s real,” Burg said.
The camp has built positive relationships between police and children for decades, long before police-community relations became a national narrative.
“I like camp because of the officers. They treat you with respect. If you do something wrong they aren’t just going to yell at you, they help you get it right,” Burg said.
The camp is free to children ages 9-12. Girls will attend one week; boys will attend the next week.
It is funded by community donations and sponsors. The Rock Hill Police Department hosts a charity ball every year to raise money for the Worthy Boys and Girls Camp.
For more information call: Rock Hill Police Department Community Services Unit 803-329-5583
You can send donations here: WORTHY BOYS AND GIRLS CAMP c/o Rock Hill Police Department 120 East Black Street Rock Hill, South Carolina 29730
