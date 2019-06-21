42 dogs seized in possible dog fighting bust in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in York County have seized 42 pit bulls following an investigation into dog fighting occurring in a local community.
The York County Sheriff’s Office Code for Enforcement were responsible for investigating an ongoing issue at a property on McConnells Highway on Thursday where they found dozens of dogs being restrained by car axles buried into the ground.
A further examination of the scene led to the officers finding evidence of dog fighting which allowed them to obtain a search warrant removing the dogs from that area.
‘This is a good example of Animal Control and the York County Sheriff’s Office working together to protect our community and animals,’ said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
This investigation remains active and no further information has been released at this time.
