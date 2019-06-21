Pleasant weather expected for start of summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer arrives at 11:34 a.m. today and the weather we’ve ordered up for its arrival looks fantastic! There’s plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with seasonal afternoon readings in the upper 80s, but with much lower humidity levels, rain chances are near zero.
After a pleasing evening, skies will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures falling back into the 60s.
The stormy cool front that blew through our area Thursday evening will lift back northward as a warm front over the weekend. With that, more humidity is back in the forecast with highs holding in the upper 80s and scattered thunderstorms.
One issue we are watching is the potential for a cluster of thunderstorms to ride down the stalled front from the Midwest late tonight into early Saturday morning that could impact our mountain counties even during the morning hours.
It’s not a slam dunk forecast, but a possibility that we’re keeping an eye on. Besides that possibility, the greater chance for scattered storms would come during the afternoon and evening hours, but that chance does not look to be more than about 30%.
Afternoon highs near 90° with lows close to 70° are in the forecast for early next week with storms chances no more than 20-30%.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
