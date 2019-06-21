Overnight storms to follow a beautiful Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What a beautiful arrival of the Summer Solstice it has been! With a clear blue sky and slightly lower humidity, as well as a subtle Northwest breeze, it has been a gem of a day for the longest day of the year.
The sun will set this evening at 8:41pm with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
Unfortunately, this will not last beyond a day. In fact, as soon as late tonight we could have the return of thunderstorms. A cluster of thunderstorms is moving through Illinois and Missouri right now and will travel along a warm front through Kentucky, Tennessee, and eventually into the Carolinas late tonight, between about midnight and 5am.
We will have to keep an eye on this, even though this is not a favorable time of day for severe weather, sometimes thunderstorm complexes like this can be sneaky.
With a warm front draped over top of us for Saturday it will keep us in the path of additional rounds of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as well, and the same goes for Sunday.
As the front lifts and a ridge of high pressure builds back in for Monday, the storms will die down with heat and 90s returning for the start of the new week.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
