NAACP, Salisbury Police to announce ‘Cease Fire Summer’ to curb gun violence

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP and the Salisbury Police Department plan to announce a new initiative to curb gun violence during the summer.
According to a press release, the NAACP and SPD will partner for an “All Summer Cease Fire” campaign in Salisbury. The purpose of this summer campaign is to “discourage gun related aggravated assault in Salisbury,” according to the release.
More details will be released on Monday at a press conference to be held at 10 am at the Salisbury Police Department at 130 E. Liberty Street in Salisbury.
