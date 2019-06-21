Man facing gun, drug charges after Rowan County traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop in Rowan County.
Carlos Davis was pulled over for an expired tag Thursday on I-85 north when a deputy reported smelling marijuana. The deputy reported finding marijuana, counterfeit checks and a handgun while searching the vehicle.
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a counterfeit instrument and three counts of identity theft.
Davis was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center and given a $15,000 bond.
