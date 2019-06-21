Local groups weigh in on bill that would require NC sheriffs to cooperate with ICE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A political battle is brewing over a bill that would force North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden has been vocal against helping ICE.
Thursday, while he is getting support from community activists, the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is questioning the sheriff’s stance.
“We asked the sheriff to end 287(g) and ICE detainers,” Robert Dawkins of Action NC said at a rally Thursday. “And that he’s done, he should be commended.”
The house bill passing the Senate Judiciary Committee would require the sheriff to cooperate with immigration enforcement officers within his jail - something he has been clearly against.
Some local groups, like the Fraternal Order of Police, which serves a few of the sheriff’s deputies, support the bill.
“We look at it as a safety standpoint,” Mark Michalec said Thursday. “For the community, safety for officers, firefighters, medic personnel, as far as we’re concerned.”
The FOP says for them, the bill is all about public safety.
“We believe with the sheriff participating in the program would be beneficial. We just don’t understand how participating in the program can hurt the public interest,” Michalec said.
To other groups like Action NC, it is personal.
“This bill is more than just an immigration bill,” Dawkins said. “This is a blatant attack on the seven black sheriffs, all of these is what’s been the catalyst of this.”
The proposed bill would make it possible to remove any sheriff from office, if they do not comply with ICE.
This, as some residents like Action NC members in Mecklenburg County use signs, slogans, and strong language to back this county leader.
“Stay out of our county, stay out of our business,” Dawkins said. “If you want to do the job, run for it, if you didn’t, shut up.”
The bill is working through the committee process before it heads back to the floor.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.