Juvenile suspects detained after robbing Indian Trail gas station at knife-point

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A trio of juveniles were detained by police after a gas station was robbed at knife-point early Friday morning.
The robbery occurred at the 7-11 off of Independence Boulevard near the Indian Trail border at around 2:30 a.m. The clerk at the store noticed the three suspects enter the establishment acting suspiciously before one of the individuals went behind the counter and began to take cigars from the shelves. Upon confronting the suspect, the clerk was threatened with a knife, at which point all three of the suspects fled.
Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office were called to the convenience store shortly after the robbery occurred. While searching the area, the deputies along with members of the Stallings Police Department were able to locate three teenagers hiding in a field off of Younts Road.
After checking the area around where the suspects were located, police found a backpack matching the description of the one a suspect was wearing in the store, bb guns, knives, pellets and cigars. Upon this discovery, the suspects were detained and transported back to the gas station where they were told to contact their parents.
The investigation into the matter remains active as Juvenile Justice officials are working to seek petitions against the offenders at this time.
