Join us in July for Give a Pint, Get a Pint blood drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with the American Red Cross and Ben & Jerry’s in an attempt to get blood donations to those who need them.
The American Red Cross and WBTV urge eligible blood donors to roll up a sleeve at Give a Pint, Get a Pint Blood Drive on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who donate will help ensure patients receive lifesaving blood transfusions.
“Just last month, the Red Cross experienced a critical shortage of type O blood. When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Angela Broome Powley, regional executive, Greater Carolinas Region. “More donors are needed to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need.”
The blood drive kicks off Thursday, July 11 in several Charlotte-area locations:
- Ben & Jerry’s - 7800 Fairview Rd. Charlotte, NC 28226 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ben & Jerry’s - 202 South Main Street Davidson, NC 28036 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Ben & Jerry’s - 3908 E Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28056 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- City of Mount Holly - 400 E. Central Ave. Mount Holly, NC 28120 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Keller Williams University - 8520 Cliff Cameron Dr. Ste. 100 Charlotte, NC 28269 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Bank of America - Urban Garden 100 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28255 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Red Cross Charlotte Blood Donation Center - 2425 Park Rd. Charlotte, NC 28203 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Blood donors will receive a free scoop of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream at the blood drive, a Red Cross T-shirt, and a coupon for a pint of ice cream.
“Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease,” the Red Cross says. Patients who need regular transfusions and those whose needs are unexpected, count on the generosity of volunteer donors.
Only three out of 100 people donate blood each year in the U.S., the Red Cross says, despite blood’s lifesaving roll.
How to donate blood
Those looking to donate outside of the Give a Pint, Get a Pine blood drive may download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
“All blood types are needed,” the Red Cross says. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood, the Red Cross says.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.