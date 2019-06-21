Investigation launched after woman allegedly stabs boyfriend’s dog to death

Liciela Agpalza-Butolph (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff | June 21, 2019 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated June 21 at 5:18 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend's dog to death.

Police said it happened just before 4 p.m., when a 41-year-old man returned to his Wahiawa home and heard his dog crying.

He then saw his girlfriend stabbing the dog with a knife.

Police were called, and the woman, identified as Liciela Agpalza-Butolph, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree animal cruelty.

The Hawaiian Humane Society has recovered the dog, and a necropsy will be performed.

Details surrounding the incident are still unclear, but police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

