Councilmember Lawana Mayfield holds job fair to help people re-entering society after incarceration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people turned out Friday morning to find out who can look past their criminal backgrounds and employ them.
Charlotte City Council member Lawana Mayfield held a job fair for people re-entering society after incarceration.
Mayfield says about 80 new residents are coming into our community every month who were formally incarcerated.
“There’s a challenge with people getting access to gainful employment and not three or four low paying jobs," she said.
The city of Charlotte, Central Piedmont Community College and other local groups are working to help these people get back on their feet.
“Once somebody has paid their dues back then at that point I think we should be open to giving them the opportunity to be able to be contributing members of society,” City Human Resources Coordinator Maria Alicea said.
Men like Kodie Garvey are used to companies turning them down.
“It kind of made me not want to look for a job ever again I’m going to be honest with you,” he said.
At 16, he was arrested for breaking and entering.
“Everybody messes up when they’re young. Everybody deserves a second chance.”
He hopes to get a job as a truck driver and turn his life around.
Efforts like this one are not only getting support locally but at the federal level too.
Ivanka Trump came to Charlotte earlier this week, speaking on this very topic during a meeting with the American Workforce Policy Advisory Committee.
“We have provided the states more than $2 million in fidelity bonds to help returning citizens find that full-time employment," Trump said.
In many cases, it’s simply about persevering and learning how to take that next step.
“Never give up, always have hope, keep faith and trust God,” Garvey said.
The city has 45 positions open right now from transportation to engineering and IT roles. The salaries start at $15 per hour.
Mayfield plans to hold more career fairs like this in the future.
Next month, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s department will be holding a job fair inside of the Mecklenburg County jail.
