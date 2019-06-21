Charlotte Mecklenburg School District Stopped Fingerprinting for a Year

"CMS continues to strengthen and upgrade safety and security measures to help keep all students and staff safe at school. As one part of these increased safety and security efforts, CMS wants to make sure that the most comprehensive, up-to-date information is used to screen potential employees. That is why a new background check process that uses comprehensive, deeper screening procedures and more extensive database search technologies began in July 2018. This stronger background check process includes screening of databases from more localities, states and agencies, faster processing so that CMS is aware of potential safety or security concerns quickly, reduced potential for screening failures or misses because of incomplete information, and reduced time to hire talented, dedicated educators and staff for our students. CMS will continue to review and update background check procedures along with other safety and security measures to keep students and staff safe in schools.

CMS Statement on Strengthened Employee Background Checks – June