Hornets Impressed by PJ Washington’s Drive

General Manager, Mitch Kupchak expressed his confidence in Washington’s future with the team. Initially, what really influenced this selection was Washington’s improvement from Freshman year to Sophomore year. “We are happy with our selection. He is very versatile. He can be very athletic and skilled. He can rebound, shoot the ball and he is long,” Kupchak explained. “He is always in the gym and loves to work. If he can continue to make that kind of jump, that he made from his freshman year to his sophomore year, then he will be a good player in this league for a long time.”