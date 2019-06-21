Hornets Impressed by PJ Washington’s Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The pick is in and at No. 12, the Hornets have selected Power Forward, PJ Washington from the University of Kentucky.
General Manager, Mitch Kupchak expressed his confidence in Washington’s future with the team. Initially, what really influenced this selection was Washington’s improvement from Freshman year to Sophomore year. “We are happy with our selection. He is very versatile. He can be very athletic and skilled. He can rebound, shoot the ball and he is long,” Kupchak explained. “He is always in the gym and loves to work. If he can continue to make that kind of jump, that he made from his freshman year to his sophomore year, then he will be a good player in this league for a long time.”
Kupchak is also confident in the chemistry Washington will have with the younger core on the team and his ability to grow with the team as a whole.
“He has got a great character, he will fit right in the locker room. I can see all the young guys hanging out together, going to the gym together, going to lunch together and growing with his team as time goes on. Incredibly pleased to have that kind of person on this team,” Kupchak said.
Kupchak explained that the hardest thing for Washington to get used to will be the strength, speed, and size of players in the NBA, but has no doubt that PJ is ready to take this jump.
Washington has only been to Charlotte once in his life and expressed his excitement for this new journey. When asked about reuniting with former Wildcats, Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, now in purple and teal, Washington said, “I am definitely excited to go up there and see those guys and meet the rest of the team.”
While Washington plans to enjoy the feeling of his dream come true, he’s more than ready to start the next chapter of his career. “It’s exciting. I feel like all the hard work has paid off and I just can’t wait to start this new journey and new process. Just excited to get on the court with the Charlotte Hornets,” Washington said.
He believes one of his most marketable skills is rebounding. Last season at Kentucky, he averaged 7.5 rebounds per game. When asked what he can bring to Charlotte, he replied, “Anything coach asks.”
The new Hornet will be making his way to the Queen City on Friday with high hopes and expectations.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.