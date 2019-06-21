Charges dismissed against man accused of murder in connection to shooting of Charlotte couple

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say charges have been dismissed against a man who was initially accused in a shooting that killed a 71-year-old woman and left her 72-year-old husband injured.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they worked with the District Attorney’s Office to dismiss charges against 50-year-old Tomka Antonio McDowell for the murder of Santa Rodena Acevedo.
McDowell was initially identified as a suspect via witness testimony, but police say information provided by McDowell’s attorney revealed that McDowell could not have been involved in murder.
Upon this discovery, detectives and the District Attorney’s office agreed that all charges related to Mr. McDowell should be dismissed.
McDowell was initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All those charges have been dismissed.
In April, Santa Rodena Acevedo and her husband were both found shot in the head, sources say. Acevedo died and her husband was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.
The shooting happened on April 3 around 7 p.m. at a home on Newland Road near Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Park.
The 72-year-old husband, who normally uses a wheelchair, was in bed at the time of the shooting, the sources said.
Police said they were looking for a single shooter but did not make any suspect details regarding a possible motive.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
