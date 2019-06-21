Black Enterprise Leadership Conference inspiring entrepreneurs in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Black Enterprise 2019 Black Business Conference has welcomed more than 1,000 Entrepreneurs to Charlotte to learn how to improve their business.
Organizers say so far they are pleased with turnout. They say the summit is for people who are starting up businesses, established businesses and to teach people how to innovate their business by way of technology.
“Our mission is to inform and empower people,” Black Enterprise Conference Leader Derek Dingle said. “So that they can go on and build businesses and they can build wealth. This conference is critical in achieving that goal and a by-product of that is having an impact on minority unemployment - having an impact on the community in terms of philanthropy. So we want to have a ripple effect in terms of establishing and growing entrepreneurs.”
Nearly 60 business leaders from all over have come to Charlotte to help entrepreneurs take their business to the next level.
They will share their highs and their lows and how they have dominated in their business.
The conference kicked off Wednesday at the Charlotte Convention Center and will end Saturday. Attendees have said they are leaving each day inspired and ready to put into action what they have learned.
“The focus is on African American businesses,” Dingle said. “But any business can come to this conference and gain the information and gain the resources - the tools and insight to grow their businesses.”
Organizers say they love having the conference in Charlotte. This is the second year it has been in Charlotte.
They think the Queen City is good for small businesses and believe the city could be the Mecca for black businesses.
They do admit before that happens - more needs to be done for entrepreneurs.
“We just need to create the access,” Dingle said. “And that is part of the reason why we are here.”
For nearly 50 years people have depended on Black Enterprise to help inform them about how to be successful entrepreneurs.
