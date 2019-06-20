York County officials searching for possibly endangered missing man

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for public assistance in locating a local man who has been missing since June 16.
Peter Lyle Looker, 57, is believed to potentially be a threat to harm himself at this time and could be possibly be driving a 2014 white Chevrolet Silverado. Looker is described as being 5′9″ and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known location was on Kays Drive in York County.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Looker is asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County 1-877-409-4321.
