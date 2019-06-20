Warnings in effect as storms moving through our area this evening, damaging winds possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect through the evening hours for all WBTV counties south of I-40. Any severe storm that develops over the next few hours could produce damaging straight line winds or large hail.
Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of our area after 4 p.m.
The main threat window is from now until about 8 p.m. After that we’ll settle down overnight with lows falling to the mid 60s.
A subtle drop in the humidity follows for the Summer Solstice Friday, as a weak area of High Pressure tries to nose in. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Any taste of dry air will be short lived as a warm front lifts through the area over the weekend, bringing back the humidity along with temps in the low 90s. Scattered storms are also possible with the front over the weekend.
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
