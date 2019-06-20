Two injured after shooting in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured after a shooting in west Charlotte Wednesday night.
According to emergency medical officials, the incident happened on Mulberry Pond Drive.
Charlotte police say one person was found with a gunshot wound at the scene and taken to the hospital. The other person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers say both victims who suffered injuries from a gunshot wound may be related to the same incident on Mulberry Pond Drive.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting or on any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
