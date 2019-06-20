Tim Tebow meets UNC Charlotte shooting survivor Drew Pescaro

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It wasn’t the first time Drew Pescaro and Tim Tebow had talked, but it was the first time they had met.
On Wednesday before taking the field with the Syracuse Mets to take on the Charlotte Knights, former Heisman Trophy winner Tebow got to chat with Pescaro face to face at BB&T Ballpark.
Pescaro is a survivor of the tragic shooting out at UNC Charlotte that killed two students back in May.
While recovering from surgery, Pescaro and Tebow got the chance to Face Time as the former NFL quarterback wanted to offer a little encouragement during Drew’s recovery.
“It’s a blessing to me to get to talk to a lot of people in the time of need,” said Tebow. “He’s someone in the midst of adversity showed so much strength. I just always try to let him or whoever know in time of need, I’ll be praying for them and hopefully I can be encouraging to people.”
Tebow is in town with the Mets as they continue a 3 games series with the Knights.
Tebow has struggled this season as he entered Wednesday’s game with a .149 batting average. In tonight’s game, he went 0 for 3 with a strike out, but the impact he made with Pescaro was a grand slam.
