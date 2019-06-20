Teen girl fatally shot off SC highway, ‘armed and dangerous’ 19-year-old being sought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Chesterfield County Wednesday night and a search is underway for a 19-yer-old connected to the case, who deputies say is considered “armed and dangerous.”
According to witnesses, Amber Horton was shot by 19-year-old Rye Deshawn Hough.
Witnesses told deputies Horton and a friend were traveling on Highway 151 near Pageland when Hough started following them in a dark blue Dodge Charger. Hough then reportedly pulled up and fired several shots, striking Horton, witnesses say.
Deputies say they arrived to find Horton with a gunshot would to her upper torso. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Union in Monroe where she died.
No possible motive was released.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Hough in connection to the shooting. Anyone who knows Hough’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101.
