Salisbury Police want to use your camera to help fight crime

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Salisbury Police: The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) soon will debut its Salisbury Camera Action Network (SCAN) program in which residents and business owners can register their cameras, such as Nest or Ring, with SPD to help solve crimes in their area.
Home and business owners can register their cameras through an online form at salisburync.gov/SCAN.
In addition to general information fields, like address, email and telephone number, the form includes the ability to upload specific camera angles and locations to their registration.
Only authorized members of SPD will have access to the information. Relevant information is reserved for official use by SPD and will not be released to any member of the general public or media.
In the event of a crime, authorized SPD officers will contact the camera owner directly, using the information provided to request the appropriate video surveillance footage.
“The SCAN program is yet another tool in our toolbox that we can use to deter crime in Salisbury,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes. “This is an opportunity for participants to become even more empowered in the public safety of our community. I’ve always said that fighting crime is a partnership between the police and residents. Now residents can make an immediate difference through the SCAN program.”
Registrants are not considered as agents and/or employees of the Salisbury Police Department through the SCAN program. SPD will not utilize any information obtained to view recorded footage/live feeds directly from cameras owned by registrant without the owner’s consent.
