Ribbon cutting held for Gaston County’s largest development, area in the middle of rapid growth

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The largest development in Gaston County history is open and Sonic Automotive held a ribbon cutting for its new call center on Thursday.
The company will bring 500 new jobs and invest $11.2 million into the county. This is just the latest development in the county’s rapid growth.
In a historic move, Sonic Automotive is putting the small town of Lowell on the map.
“We’re real excited to be here,” said David Smith, the CEO of Sonic Automotive.
“It’s nice to see businesses wanting to invest in the town here," Lowell Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Gillespie.
The Lowell call center will be the head of operations, for the many dealerships the car retail company has, across the country. Cars are not sold at this location - inside are teams of customer service reps and marketing specialists that are working to make sure the company runs smoothly.
“I’m so elated that Sonic is here and we have looked forward to this day for a long time. A lot of work went into it, a lot of people to thank,” said Gillespie.
This isn’t the only exciting thing happening to the area west of Charlotte. There’s a new Piedmont Lithium plant in Gastonia. It’s set to bring 150 jobs with an investment of $130 million.
Plus, several developers are actively building new homes and apartments like clockwork, which is also contributing to the boost.
To add more to the conversation and to answer your traffic trouble, talks of a new Charlotte Area Transit System light rail line is in the works. Trains would travel Wilkinson Blvd and carry passengers both ways from Gaston to uptown Charlotte.
“It’s going to get brighter and brighter with all the things you just mentioned. We’re going to prepare ourselves to meet the future,” said Gillespie.
Those who live here say the facelift that Gaston County is getting is a chance to re-brand.
“We get a lot more people getting to experience what Gaston County is all about, versus what everybody thinks Gaston county is all about,” said Lowell resident Josh Cloninger.
