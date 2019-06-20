Man killed near community pool area in Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was killed near a community pool area Wednesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Clifton Meadow Drive.
Police say one man was pronounced dead. The man has not been identified.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the homicide or on any possible suspects or arrests.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
