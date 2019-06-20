Page Wofford takes over as head football coach at Northwestern

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a crazy off season for the Northwestern football program, but on Thursday, Page Wofford was announced as the new head coach in hopes of stabilizing the situation.
Wofford comes to Rock Hill after spending last season at Daniel High School where he was the offensive coordinator.
“It’s a dream job,” said Wofford at today’s press conference. “I never thought I’d be here. I’m excited about it.”
With Wofford calling the plays last season for Daniel, the Lions scored 42 points per game and went 11-2. One of those win was over South Pointe in the 4A playoffs as they ended the Stallions run at their 5th straight state title.
Wofford served as wide receivers coach at Northwestern coach under coach Kyle Richardson and helped the program win a state championships in 2013 and 2015.
“Coach Wofford is extremely familiar with the climate of football in this town,” said Northwestern athletics director Lauren West. “I have no doubt he is going to get our football program where it needs to be.”
Last season, the Trojans were 4-7. Their first losing season since 2005.
Then in April, James Martin stepped down as head coach. The team went through spring football without a head coach, but now, they have a direction as Wofford said accountability and structure will be the foundation of the program once again.
“We’re going to do what we say we do," said Wofford. "We’ve got to start stringing some victories together. They’ve been down too long. I’m ready to get it right. I’m ready to get back to what Northwestern is known for.”
