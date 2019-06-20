One dead in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 NB in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 northbound near Sam Wilson Road, Exit 29, in west Charlotte Thursday morning.
The crash happened before 8:45 a.m., closing two lanes on the highway for a time.
Medic says they pronounced one person dead on arrival.
Details surrounding the deadly crash were not released. It appears a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were involved.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.